Donald Trump to NRA: Concealed Carry Can Thwart Heinous Attacks

President Donald Trump spoke to the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on Friday, stressing that concealed carry can thwart heinous, high profile attacks.

President Trump referenced the November 13, 2015, Paris attack, where armed terrorists shot and killed 130 unarmed concert goers and revelers.

He also noted that France has some of the strictest gun controls in the world and suggested such laws prevented the one thing that could have turned the tide: concealed carry. He talked of how the attackers carried out their dastardly deeds unimpeded, how they lined up people, then shot them dead.

He commented on how different the outcome may have been “if there was one gun being carried by one person on the other side.” He added, “If there were two, three, or four,” the attack may never have occurred, or the scope of carnage would have at least been greatly reduced.

Trump made a similar argument following the January 7, 2015, attack on Paris’s Charlie Hebdo headquarters and the December 2, 2015, attack on a gun-free county building in San Bernardino, California. He told Meet the Press:

If in Paris or if in California recently, where the fourteen people were killed and probably others to follow–in terms of that group because you have some people who are very, very badly wounded–if in Paris they had guns or if in California [they had guns,] on the other side, where the bullets go both ways, not just in one direction. You wouldn’t have had the kind of carnage that you had.

