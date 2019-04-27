President Donald Trump ridiculed his potential Democrat rivals for president on Saturday, particularly Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

“Can you imagine Sleepy Joe, Crazy Bernie, you look at the candidates, right? — I think Pocahontas, she’s finished, she’s out, she’s gone — Can you imagine any of those people up here doing what I’m doing?” he said during a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Trump said that even though he had no American Indian blood, he still had more than Warren.

“That was the end of her 32-year-old scam on colleges,” he said.

Trump praised his supporters for filling up the arena despite predictions of bad weather.

“People that get it wrong the most are the weather forecasters and the political analysts,” he said.

He said that some told him that he would have to cancel the rally.

“I said, ‘Like hell, we’re going to cancel,” he said, noting that people were standing outside over 24 hours early to get into the rally.