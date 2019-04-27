President Donald Trump began his rally in Green Bay Wisconsin on Saturday with condolences to the victims of the synagogue shooting in California.

“Our entire nation mourns the loss of life, prays for the wounded, and stands in solidarity with the Jewish community,” Trump said. “We forcefully condemn the evil of antisemitism and hate, which must be defeated. Just happened. Must be defeated.”

Trump thanked law enforcement officials for responding to the shooting, including an off-duty patrol officer who returned fire as the shooter tried to flee the scene.

“I especially want to recognize a certain off-duty border patrol agent who bravely returned fire and helped disrupt the attack and saved so many lives,” Trump said as the crowd cheered. “Border patrol!”

Trump also spoke about the shooting with reporters as he left the White House.

“Obviously looks right now, based on my last conversations, looks like a hate crime,” he said. “Hard to believe. Hard to believe. We’re doing some very heavy research. We’ll see what happens, what comes up.”