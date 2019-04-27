In Thursday’s international edition of The New York Times, a cartoon with “anti-Semitic tropes” was published that portrayed a blind President Trump led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu depicted as a dog with a Star of David collar around its neck.

The cartoon appeared in the April 25 international edition and coincided with the end of the Passover holiday and Shabbat, two days many observant Jews were not online.

The cartoon was quickly criticized by several social media users.

Donald Trump Jr. shared the photo in a tweet and said, “Disgusting. I have no words for flagrant anti-Semitism on display here. Imagine this was in something other than a leftist newspaper?”

Imam Mohamad Tawhidi , an Australian Muslim peace advocate, condemned the cartoon on Twitter and said it served “an ISIS agenda.”

Seth Frantzman of the Jerusalem Post shared his thoughts on the cartoon, which appeared next to a column by Thomas Friedman and said, “Shame on the NYT for this. How hard is in a time of increasing #antisemitism not to publish an anti-semitic cartoon? This is a major newspaper. Dozens of people must have seen this before it went to press. No one said anything?”

In a tweet issued to his account, New York Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin called the cartoon “absolutely disgraceful.”

The New York Times has since released a statement, which said an editor’s note will appear in Monday’s international edition.

The statement, which noted “anti-Semitic tropes” and was shared by The New York Times Opinion on Twitter, reads:

“A political cartoon in the international print edition of The New York Times on Thursday included anti-Semitic tropes, depicting the prime minister of Israel as a guide dog with a Star of David collar leading the president of the United States, shown wearing a skullcap. The image was offensive, and it was an error of judgment to publish it. It was provided by The New York Times News Service and Syndicate, which has since deleted it.”

