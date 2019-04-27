NYT: One Dead in Synagogue Shooting Near San Diego, Officials Say

One person was killed and three injured in a shooting at a synagogue in California on Saturday afternoon, the authorities said.

The Poway Station of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter that the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. local time at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Poway, Calif., about 25 miles north of San Diego.

A man was taken into custody, officials said. The gunman, identified as a white 19-year-old man, used an AR-style weapon and opened fire on the people inside the synagogue, Sheriff William Gore of San Diego County said at a news conference.