NYT: One Dead in Synagogue Shooting Near San Diego, Officials Say

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore, center, arrives with other law enforcement officials outside of the Chabad of Poway Synagogue Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Poway, Calif. Several people were injured in a shooting at the synagogue. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
AP Photo/Denis Poroy
The New York Times is reporting on a shooting at a synagogue in Southern California on Passover weekend:

One person was killed and three injured in a shooting at a synagogue in California on Saturday afternoon, the authorities said.

The Poway Station of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter that the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. local time at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Poway, Calif., about 25 miles north of San Diego.

A man was taken into custody, officials said. The gunman, identified as a white 19-year-old man, used an AR-style weapon and opened fire on the people inside the synagogue, Sheriff William Gore of San Diego County said at a news conference.

