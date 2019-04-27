President Donald Trump’s supporters gave White House Press Secretary a rock star welcome on Saturday after she skipped the White House Correspondents’ Dinner to attend the president’s political rally in Wisconsin.

During the rally, Trump called Sanders up to the stage to give a few remarks.

“We have the great Sarah Huckabee over here,” Trump said, as the crowd chanted her name and cheered.

After taking the podium, Sanders referred to the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner she attended, as comedian Michelle Wolf made nasty jokes at her expense.

“Last year this night I was at a slightly different event. Not quite the best welcome,” she said, as the crowd booed. “So this is an amazing honor.”

Sanders praised the president’s success:

I’m so proud to work for the president. They said he couldn’t win in 2016 and he did. They said that he couldn’t make our economy better, and it’s booming. They said he couldn’t rebuild the military, and he’s done it. They said there was collusion and there wasn’t. They’ve questioned him at every step, and he’s proven them wrong every single time because of all of you.

The crowd roared in approval as she left the stage, prompting Trump to react.

“She’s becoming too popular. I’m jealous!” he said, and joked, “Sarah, you’re fired!”