Suspect Opens Fire in Synogogue, Good Guy With Gun Shoots Back

A man opened fire inside a San Diego synagogue Saturday and a good guy with chased him out of the building and opened fire on this fleeing vehicle.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the gunman, entered the Chabad of Poway around 11:20 am. He opened fire shortly thereafter. Three individuals were injured and a fourth was killed.

NBC San Diego reports that “an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent who was in the synagogue at the time of the shooting opened fire on the suspect, missing the man but striking his vehicle.”

A suspect thought to be the gunman was arrested a short time later.

Synagogue member Minoo Anvari said, “One message from all of us in our congregation is that we are standing together, we are getting stronger. Never again. You can’t break us. We are strong.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.