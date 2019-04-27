President Donald Trump called out Wisconsin Democrat Gov. Tony Evers, who plans to veto a measure that would require immediate medical care to be given to infants who are born alive during an abortion.

At a rally Saturday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Trump acknowledged former pro-life Republican Gov. Scott Walker, then turned to the subject of Evers, who this week said the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection legislation is “redundant” and “not a productive use of time.”

“Your Democrat governor here in Wisconsin shockingly stated that he will veto legislation that protects Wisconsin babies born alive,” Trump said. “The baby is born, the mother meets with the doctor, they take care of the baby, they wrap the baby beautifully, and then the doctor and the mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby. I don’t think so. It’s incredible.”

“So, to protect innocent life, I called on Congress to immediately pass legislation prohibiting the extreme late-term abortion of babies,” the president said.

Trump said Democrats are the party of “late-term abortion.”

In his State of the Union address as well, the president condemned the Democrat Party for its support of late-term abortion and even infanticide:

Senate Democrats just voted against legislation to prevent the killing of newborn infant children. The Democrat position on abortion is now so extreme that they don’t mind executing babies AFTER birth…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2019

Evers said the decision by Republicans to introduce bills such as the Born-Alive measure was made “to create division.”

“I ran on the belief — and I still believe — that women should be able to make choices about their health care,” Evers said. “But this deals with a specific issue that’s already been resolved.”

Wisconsin Senate President Roger Roth, who co-authored the legislation, however, said Evers’ decision not to sign the bill before a public hearing demonstrates that “he has gone farther to the extreme than I imagined.”

Recent polling by the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List found that 77 percent of voters support (55 percent strongly support) legislation to ensure a baby who survives an abortion is given the same medical treatment as any other baby born prematurely.