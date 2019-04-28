Concealed Permit Holder Shoots, Kills Alleged Carjacker in Chicago

A concealed carry permit holder shot and killed an alleged carjacker Friday in Chicago.

WGN-TV reports that the shooting occurred after the driver of Volkswagen rear-ended a BMW around 3am. The driver of the BMW exited his vehicle to see how bad the damage was and when he walked back toward the driver’s door the driver of the Volkswagen allegedly “walked up to the [BMW] driver with a gun and pushed him into the [car].”

Both men were now inside the vehicle and the BMW driver managed to retrieve his gun and shoot the Volkswagen driver in the head.

The Chicago Tribune reports that that wounded man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, “We have not found a link between the 41-year-old Chicago man and the offender, but we’re certainly looking at that to make sure that nothing could have precipitated this.”

