Data: 98K Illegal Aliens Graduating from U.S. High Schools Every Year

Nearly 100,000 illegal alien teenagers are graduating from American high schools every year, new research concludes.

The latest study from the Migration Policy Institute (MPI) reveals the growing number of illegal alien teenagers who are enrolled and graduating from U.S. high schools. Researchers find that about 98,000 illegal aliens every year graduate from high schools across the country.

Close to 30,000 of those illegal aliens, annually, are graduating from high schools in the sanctuary state of California which has the largest illegal alien population, totaling at least 2.2 million. About 27 percent of all illegal aliens graduating high school every year are doing so in California, researchers found.

Similarly, in Texas and Florida, each with significant foreign-born and illegal populations, have thousands of illegal alien high school graduates every year. In Texas, about 17,000 illegal aliens graduate from high school every year while Florida graduates about 5,000 illegal alien high schoolers annually.

New York, New Jersey, and Illinois each graduate about 4,000 illegal aliens from high school every year. Overall, 15 states are home to more than 80 percent of all illegal alien high school graduates.

As Breitbart News recently reported, current illegal immigration levels could bring more than one million child border crossers to the United States before the 2020 presidential election, researcher Steven Kopits has detailed.

Every year, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million illegal and legal immigrants, with more than 70 percent arriving through the process known as “chain migration,” where newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country. In 2017, the foreign-born population reached a record high of 44.5 million.

By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.