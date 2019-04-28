California has every gun law the Democrats are pushing on the federal level but none of it prevented 19-year-old John Earnest from allegedly opening fire in Congregation Chabad in Poway.

Three were wounded and one was killed in the attack.

California has universal background checks, firearm registration requirements, and firearm confiscation orders, via Red Flag Laws. The state requires would-be gun owners to first obtain gun safety certification from the state and then requires a 10-day waiting period for all gun purchases. They also have a one-handgun-a-month purchase limit and a minimum age of 21 for all gun purchases, whether long guns or handguns. Campus carry is banned, K-12 teachers are barred from being armed in school for self-defense, and concealed carry permit issuance is constrained by a “good cause” requirement.

Moreover, California has an “assault weapons” ban. Yet CNN reports that the Chabad in Poway attacker used an “AR-type assault weapon.”

On December 9, 2018, Breitbart News reported that California firearm homicides were up 18 percent 2014-2016, despite the passage of gun control after gun control law.

