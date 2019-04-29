Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) responded to the attack on the Congregation Chabad in Poway by calling for more gun control now.

She used a tweet to criticize “weapons of war,” adding, “It’s far past time we put in place concrete, common sense gun safety policies to take these weapons off our streets.”

Feinstein wrote: “Military-style weapons are far too easy to purchase, often with no background check at all, and they’re designed to be as deadly as possible.”

She did not mention that California, the state in which the synagogue attack occurred, already has an “assault weapons” ban. Nor did she mention that California has universal background checks, which means buying any gun, whether a rifle, shotgun, or five-shot revolver, is illegal there.

Feinstein also overlooked California’s gun registration requirements, gun confiscation via Red Flag Laws, the safety certificate requirement for would-be gun purchasers, and the prohibition making it illegal for 18-20 year-olds to buy firearms.

And there are many other gun controls in California, including ammunition controls, but none of them prevented the attack.

President Trump called for armed protection for places of worship following the October 27, 2018, attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His calls for armed protection were mocked by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and student gun control activist David Hogg. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto rejected the call for armed security and shifted the conversation to more gun control.

