President Donald Trump reacted cynically to the news that the International Association of Fire Fighters endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Monday.

“The Dues Sucking firefighters leadership will always support Democrats, even though the membership wants me,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Some things never change!”

Trump appeared puzzled about why union leadership still endorsed Democrats despite the economic success from their membership under his policies.

“I’ll never get the support of Dues Crazy union leadership, those people who rip-off their membership with ridiculously high dues, medical and other expenses while being paid a fortune,” he wrote. “But the members love Trump. They look at our record economy, tax & reg cuts, military etc. WIN!”

The firefighters union announced its endorsement the same day that Biden planned his kickoff rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:

BREAKING NEWS: The International Association of Fire Fighters endorses @joebiden for President of the United States. https://t.co/yewUm8wMGd — IAFF (@IAFFNewsDesk) April 29, 2019

“I couldn’t be more proud to have the International Association of Fire Fighters on my team,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “Unions built the middle class in this country—and as President, I’ll fight to strengthen them and grow the backbone of this country.”

Trump challenged “Sleepy Joe” Biden for going to Pennsylvania, noting that the state was thriving economically under his presidency.

“He obviously doesn’t know that Pennsylvania is having one of the best economic years in its history, with lowest unemployment EVER, a now thriving Steel Industry (that was dead) & great future!” Trump wrote.

He noted that Biden and Obama’s failures in office were a big part of why he won the presidential election in 2016.

“Funny, I’m only here because of Biden & Obama,” he wrote. “They didn’t do the job and now you have Trump, who is getting it done – big time!”

