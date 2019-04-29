Donald Trump Urges NRA to ‘Stop Internal Fighting’

President Donald Trump weighed in on the internal dispute in the National Rifle Association (NRA) on Monday, urging the organization to get back to the political fight for gun rights.

“It must get its act together quickly, stop the internal fighting, & get back to GREATNESS – FAST!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre successfully fought off an attempt by the NRA president and board chairman, Oliver North, to oust him from the organization, prompting North to step down. Details of the internal power struggle leaked as the organization held its annual conference in Indianapolis last week.

Trump noted the NRA’s ongoing legal fight in New York, suggesting it should leave the state altogether.

“People are fleeing New York State because of high taxes and yes, even oppression of sorts,” he wrote. “They didn’t even put up a fight against SALT – could have won. So much litigation. The NRA should leave and fight from the outside of this very difficult to deal with (unfair) State!”

The NRA is under siege by Cuomo and the New York State A.G., who are illegally using the State’s legal apparatus to take down and destroy this very important organization, & others. It must get its act together quickly, stop the internal fighting, & get back to GREATNESS – FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2019