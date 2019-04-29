Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) reiterated his “assault weapons” buyback push on Sunday following the attack on the Congregation Chabad in Poway.

The synagogue was attacked Saturday morning. Breitbart News reported that the attacker arrived at approximately 11:20 am, opening fire shortly thereafter. Three persons were wounded and one was killed.

The attacker then fled the scene while a good guy with a gun ran behind him, shooting at, but missing, the suspect.

CNN reports that the Chabad in Poway attacker used an “AR-type assault weapon.”

Swalwell responded by tweeting:

Here is another way to look at this:

Aurora — Gun-Free Zone

Orlando — Gun-Free Zone

Parkland — Gun-Free Zone

Sandy Hook — Gun-Free Zone

Umpqua CC — Gun-Free Zone

Waffle House — Gun-Free Zone

San Bernadino — Gun-Free Zone

Tree of Life Synagogue — Gun-Free on the day the attack occurred.

And in a gun-free zone, it does not matter what type of weapon the attacker uses because he is the only one with a gun. Therefore, he has time on his side. The Parkland attacker had time to pause and reload five times while the Sandy Hook attacker had over nine minutes without armed resistance.

Also missing from Swalwell’s list of shootings and types of weapons used is any acknowledgement that California already has an “assault weapons” ban.

Regardless of these things, Swalwell is full steam ahead on his push to do a mandated buyback of “assault weapons,” with jail-time as a consequence for those who do not comply.

