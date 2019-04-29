A British Columbia (BC) Supreme Court judge has found the father of a 14-year-old girl claiming to be transgender guilty of “family violence” because he continued to refer to his daughter as “she.”

An order of protection issued by Justice Francesca Marzari states the father, known as “Clark,” is subject to arrest if he attempts to “persuade” his daughter, known as “Maxine,” to “abandon treatment for gender dysphoria,” to call her by her birth name, or to refer to her “as a girl or with female pronouns,” either “directly or to third parties.”

The court order states the father’s arrest may occur “immediately” and “without warrant” by a police officer “who has reasonable and probable grounds” to enforce the order.

Jeremiah Keenan reported at The Federalist Marzari’s ruling that the father had engaged in “expressions of rejection of [his daughter’s] gender identity.” The girl’s father would not refer to his daughter as “he,” and he continued to affirm publicly that his daughter is a biological female.

The report continued:

What Marzari found particularly egregious, however, was not Clark’s private interactions with his daughter but his “continued willingness to provide interviews to the media … in which he identifies [Maxine] as female, uses a female name for [Maxine] … and expresses his opposition to the therapies [Maxine] has chosen.” According to the court, this willingness placed Maxine at “a significant risk of harm.”

In February, the BC Supreme Court ordered that Maxine undergo hormone treatments, against the consent of her father. As a result, the teen has since begun regular testosterone injections at BC Children’s Hospital.

The teen’s school counselor reportedly urged her to identify as a boy while in seventh grade. When she was 13, Dr. Brenden Hursh at BC Children’s Hospital encouraged her to begin the injections to enable her to gain a more masculine appearance.

“[These injections] will completely disrupt her puberty,” the father told The Federalist. “Her bones will stop growing, her brain will stop developing … and she’s not gonna be a boy. She won’t even have the bone-strength left to be a girl anymore.”

Justice Bowden, however, said Maxine was “exclusively entitled to consent to medical treatment for gender dysphoria,” regardless of the opposition her parents expressed.

“The government has taken over my parental rights,” the father said. “They’re using [Maxine] like she’s a guinea pig in an experiment … Is BC Children’s Hospital going to be there in five years when she rejects [her male identity]? No they’re not. They don’t care. They want numbers.”

Additionally, the judge said he gave testimony of pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Quentin Van Meter and psychiatrist Dr. Miriam Grossman – both who apparently warned of the dangers of transgender hormone treatments – “little weight” because of a risk of Maxine “attempting suicide.”

LGBT activist groups continue to claim children and teens who say they want to transition to the opposite sex and are not supported by parents in that endeavor are more likely to make threats of suicide.

“These activists are taking over,” Maxine’s father said, “and it’s not in the interests of our kids. It’s in the interests of self-promotion and the things that they want to do and accomplish.”

According to a report at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 35 percent of teens now claiming to be transgender have attempted suicide.

Dr. Michelle Cretella, executive director of the American College of Pediatricians, explained to The Federalist that transgender activists are currently engaged in the “second wave” of their strategy, which is to report parents who “refuse to affirm their child’s false gender” to Child Protective Services.

Cretella said parents contacted her about having sought treatment for their 14-year-old son’s suicidal thoughts. Though the boy had no sign of gender confusion in the past, the emergency room physician diagnosed the boy as clearly transgender because he claims he is and that he is suicidal because his parents do not accept his identity. The emergency room physician then recommended the boy be started on puberty blockers and estrogen.

As a result of the doctor’s prescription, the children’s hospital labeled the parents “abusive and unsupportive.”

In 2018, Ohio parents of a 17-year-old girl lost custody of their daughter for opposing her wish for transgender hormone treatments.

The parents reportedly continued to call their daughter by her given name, rather than a male name and refused to consent to hormone treatments that her medical team recommended. The girl claimed she became suicidal as a result of her parents’ refusal to accept that she wanted to transition to a male.

Nevertheless, in October, Van Meter told Beitbart News that children who claim to be transgender are experiencing other significant traumas in their environments.

“There’s nothing normal about the environment where these children are brought up,” he said. “There are emotional traumas left and right. It is so obvious that what we’re doing is painting over the trauma.”

Van Meter said transgender activists want to keep buried the serious mental health issues within their community.

“This is the recruitment of a cult,” Van Meter said. “It is so scary, and I am so overwhelmingly worried about the welfare of this population of people 30 years out.”