NYPD Allegedly Covered Up Bill de Blasio’s Car Accident over ‘Optics’ Concerns

Reporting by the New York Daily News suggests that an August 2015 car accident involving Mayor Bill de Blasio was covered up for political reasons.

“On a Saturday morning in August 2015, Mayor de Blasio was in the back seat of a black NYPD Chevy Tahoe bound for an event in Harlem when a driver changing lanes slammed into his ride,” the report says.

No injuries occurred as a result of the accident; but, allegedly in part to protect “optics” surrounding de Blasio’s “Vision Zero” initiative — specifically launched to reduce traffic-related deaths with stricter enforcement — the accident was covered up.

Howard Redmond, commanding officer of the mayor’s executive protection unit, was “furious,” and the NYPD immediately moved to hide the incident from the public eye. “As per CO [Redmond] no one is to know about this,” Sgt. Jerry Ioveno texted members of the unit. “Not even the other teams.” He stressed, “No one is to know.”