Police: Green Card Holder Caused 28-Vehicle Crash that Killed Four Men

A legal immigrant from Cuba caused a 28-vehicle crash in Lakewood, Colorado, that left four men dead, law enforcement officials have confirmed.

Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, a 23-year-old green card holder from Cuba, is the main suspect behind a 28-vehicle crash that ended in flames, four deaths, and left ten others injured in the hospital last week, FOX31 Denver reports.

Lakewood Police Department officials told local media that the crash, allegedly caused by Aguilera-Mederos, involved 24 cars and four semi-trailer trucks. The Cuban immigrant was driving a truck carrying lumber when the crash occurred. He is a resident of Houston, Texas, and has been living in the U.S. on a green card.

According to court records, Aguilera-Mederos told police at the time that he was driving at 85 mph when he learned that his brakes on his trucks were not working. That is when he says he attempted to pull over to the shoulder but was unable to because another truck was already pulled over.

The crash left four American men trapped in their vehicles as they burned in flames, police said. The four men — 61-year-old Doyle Harrison, 67-year-old William Bailey, 24-year-old Miguel Angel Lamas Arrellano, and 69-year-old Stanley Politano — ultimately died in their vehicles.

Aguilera-Mederos is expected to be hit with four vehicular homicide charges and is currently being held on a $400,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for May 3.

Nine of the ten individuals who were rushed to the hospital after the crash have since been released, according to CBS Denver.

