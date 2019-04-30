President Donald Trump agreed to spend $2 trillion on American infrastructure during a meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Details of the meeting were disclosed by both Pelosi and Schumer who spoke to reporters after the meeting. Schumer said that the three leaders agreed on the investment price tag of $2 trillion.

“It’s about jobs, jobs, jobs,” Pelosi said, describing the conversation as “exciting.”

Schumer added that the three leaders planned to meet again in three weeks to discuss how to pay for the dramatic spending bill, as the Senate Majority leader punted it to the White House.

“Where does he propose that we can fund this?” he asked. “Because certainly in the Senate, if we don’t have him on board it will be very hard to get the Senate to go along.”

Schumer described the plan as a “big, bold bill” that would represent a significant investment.

Both Pelosi and Schumer said that the project would include funding for roads, bridges, airports, and broadband internet infrastructure.

“This is a collaborative effort and we hope it will be very bipartisan,” Pelosi said.

Other members of Congress present for the meeting included House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn, as well as Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin.

Pelosi and Schumer added that they did not discuss the ongoing congressional investigations of Trump or impeachment, but they were confident that they could still pursue a deal with the president.

“I believe we can do both at once,” Schumer said. “We can come up with good ideas on infrastructure, and we want to hear his ideas on funding, that’s going to be the crucial point … the two are not mutually exclusive.”

Pelosi said the purpose of the meeting was not to criticize the president of the United States.

“I have a rule when I go to a meeting with many members, and that rule is, the purpose of the meeting is not to criticize the president of the United States,” she said.