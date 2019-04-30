Dennis Prager: Synagogue Shooting ‘Rationally Calls for More Gun Ownership’

During his eponymous radio show on Monday, Dennis Prager noted the necessity of firearms in stopping criminal violence while reflecting on Saturday’s shooting at a San-Diego-area synagogue.

Prager said:

A rabbi in the area was interviewed close by — he has a nearby synagogue — and spoke about how this clearly shows the need for more gun control, and I don’t get it. Doesn’t it rationally call for more gun ownership? Obviously, with all sorts of rules and standards, that would apply about who would have this, but I find it odd. You don’t want somebody with a gun in a synagogue or a school? You don’t? You think that that is a better way to forestall violence or prevent further violence when it is literally the only way to stop? There is no other way.

“A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder in the weekend attack on a Southern California synagogue,” reported the Associated Press.

A U.S. Border Patrol who stopped the shooting was given a gun by an armed parishioner at the Chabad of Poway, reported Breitbart News.

“A suspect opened fire in the Chabad of Poway, wounding three individuals and killing one,” reported Breitbart News last Saturday. “A good guy with a gun, off-duty Border Patrol Agent Jonathan Morales, was able to shoot back. Morales chased after the attacker and shot at him as he got into his vehicle to flee.”

Assorted Democrats called for further erosion of Second Amendment protections of the right to bear arms in the wake of Saturday’s shooting, decrying “gun violence.”

