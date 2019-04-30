Donald Trump: No Work Permits for Migrants Seeking Asylum

President Donald Trump has directed deputies to quickly draft regulations which will deny work permits to asylum-seeking illegal migrants, shorten the asylum process to 180 days, and charge migrants a fee to apply for asylum.

The new directive provides a legal foundation for the fast-track regulations when they are attacked in court by progressive judges and pro-migration groups. The regulations will be published by the end of July.

The impact of the new regulations is difficult to predict, partly because some are difficult to implement, and some will be delayed or blocked by pro-migration judges.

Also, the migrants get a vote and will work with the cartels and American lawyers to find workarounds. Democrats and GOP leaders in Congress may also try to block the rules.

Roughly 100,000 adults and children crossed the border in March. In the 12 months up to October, roughly one million poor migrants are expected to use the various catch-and-release loopholes — including requests for asylum — to stay and work in the United States for at least several years.

The migrants use the loopholes to take jobs in blue-collar workplaces, so forcing down wages for blue-collar Americans. The migrants also send their kids to the schools used by blue-collar Americans, so damaging the education received by American kids. The migrants, however, provide cheap labor for white-collar Americans, including immigration lawyers.

Roughly 800,000 migrants are into the United States waiting for asylum hearings which can be delayed for several years.

The rush of migrants is so great that they “are not even claiming asylum,” Mark Morgan, a former chief of the Border Patrol under former President Barack Obama. He told Fox News April 30:

They’re just coming across here illegally. If you’ve got a kid, in a few hours you’re allowed into our country never to be heard from again. This is absolutely a crisis.

Trump’s directive also elevates the migration issue in the 2020 election, and will likely be opposed by the Democratic Party’s progressive wing. The wing includes a growing number of legislators who refuse to support any policies which will secure the border and protect Americans’ wages.

“If the Democrats don’t give us the votes [in Congress] to change our weak, ineffective and dangerous Immigration Laws, we must fight hard for these votes in the 2020 Election!” Trump announced after officials released his order.

Trump’s declaration says:

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, and to ensure the safety and territorial integrity of the United States as well as to ensure that the Nation’s immigration laws are faithfully executed … In Proclamation 9844 of February 15, 2019, I declared a national emergency to address the security and humanitarian crisis at that border. That emergency continues to grow increasingly severe.

For example, the President directs his deputies to:

propose regulations under section 208(d)(2) of the INA (8 U.S.C. 1158(d)(2)) and other applicable statutes to bar aliens who have entered or attempted to enter the United States unlawfully from receiving employment authorization before any applicable application for relief or protection from removal has been granted, and to ensure immediate revocation of employment authorization for aliens who are denied asylum or become subject to a final order of removal.

The directive would bar illegals who try to sneak across the border from getting work permits. Many migrants who are caught quickly by border officers block their deportation by simply asking for asylum. This request allows the migrants to apply for one-year work permits after 150 days.

Migrants need to work because most have taken on debt to buy their travel tickets from the cartel-backed smuggling groups. If they do not repay the debt, the cartels’ lending divisions will legally take possession of their mortgaged farms and houses, often making their spouses and children homeless.

Even migrants with children can get jobs in the United States, partly because they can send their children to schools for education, daycare, and food, even if the kids do not speak English. Few of the migrants’ children are sent to schools in the wealthy districts that tend to vote Democratic.

Trump’s officials are using a variety of steps to disrupt this cartel business.

One recent policy prevents migrants from getting U.S. jobs by forcing them to wait in Mexico until their asylum claims heard in U.S. courts. But the are policy is being attacked in a California court by the pr0-migration U.S. lawyers who find themselves working alongside the cartel smugglers who collectively earn roughly $2.5 billion a year from their labor trafficking business.

Trump’s April 29 announcement also directs officials to charge migrants for the privilege of filing an asylum request. Democrats say the poor migrants cannot pay the extra costs, but the filing fee will likely be included in the cartels’ smuggling prices.

Democrats sneered at the policy directive which helps to protect blue-collar wages and schools:

Numerous Democrats slammed the proposed asylum fee.

Each year, roughly four million young Americans join the workforce after graduating from high school or university.

But the federal government then imports about 1.1 million legal immigrants, refreshes a resident population of roughly 1.5 million white-collar visa workers — including roughly 1 million H-1B workers — in addition to approximately 500,000 blue-collar visa workers, and also tolerates about eight million illegal workers and the inflow of hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants.

This federal policy of flooding the market with cheap foreign white-collar graduates and blue-collar labor is intended to boost economic growth for investors.

This policy works by shifting enormous wealth from young employees towards older investors even as it also widens wealth gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts children’s schools and college educations, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines millions of marginalized Americans, including many who are now struggling with fentanyl addictions.

Mass migration moves business investment from the heartland to the coasts, explodes rents, shrivels real estate values in the Midwest, and rewards investors for creating low tech, labor-intensive workplaces.