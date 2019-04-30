In the aftermath of the Chabad of Poway attack Democrats pushed gun control while ignoring the role a good guy with a gun played in chasing the shooter.

In other words, Democrats pushed more gun laws–even though the attack occurred in a state with arguably more gun laws than any other–while ignoring the benefit demonstrably derived from the presence of an armed good guy.

On April 27, Breitbart News reported that a suspect opened fire in the Chabad of Poway, wounding three individuals and killing one. A good guy with a gun, off-duty Border Patrol Agent Jonathan Morales, was able to shoot back. Morales chased after the attacker and shot at him as he got into his vehicle to flee.

President Trump quickly praised Morales’ actions:

Sincerest THANK YOU to our great Border Patrol Agent who stopped the shooter at the Synagogue in Poway, California. He may have been off duty but his talents for Law Enforcement weren’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2019

But Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) reacted by reiterating his push for a confiscatory “assault weapons” ban and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) pushed a similar ban as well.

The synagogue shooting basically became something Democrats wanted to parlay into more gun laws. All the while, California already has an “assault weapons” ban and it did nothing to prevent the attack. Moreover, the legal age for purchase of a rifle is 21 years-old in California, but this did not prevent the 19-year-old suspect from having a rifle.

Additionally, California has a Red Flag Law that the left pushed as a way to end such attacks, but that confiscatory law did not prevent this attack either.

On the other hand, an armed good guy gave chase as the attacker began to flee. The Times of Israel reported Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein had asked the off-duty Border Patrol agent to have his gun with him because “we never know when will we need it.”

As it turns out, the Chabad of Poway needed that good guy with a gun on April 27, and he was there to deliver as promised. But the Democrats can only respond by demanding more gun laws now.

