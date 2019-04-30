Kimberly Guilfoyle will take a role as a senior adviser in President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign.

In Monday’s announcement of Guilfoyle’s new role, the Trump campaign said it is “assembling a world-class team of talented individuals to help re-elect Trump.”

“President Trump has a clear record of accomplishments and promises kept as he continues to Make America Great Again,” said Brad Parscale, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, in a statement. “These exceptional additions to the re-election effort will help us take our case to the voters and ensure victory.”

Previously serving as vice chairwoman of America First Action, Trump’s official super PAC, Guilfoyle assisted with fundraising, media appearances, and grassroots outreach.

Guilfoyle shared the news in a tweet Monday night and said, “America’s continued success depends on @realDonaldTrump getting re-elected and continuing his # MAGA policies.”

America's continued success depends on @realDonaldTrump getting re-elected and continuing his #MAGA policies. That's why I am absolutely THRILLED to announce that I'll be joining the Trump campaign as a Senior Adviser! It's time to get to work and WIN for America in 2020!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EaTjRgsglc — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) April 30, 2019

“We are thrilled Vice Chairwoman Kimberly Guilfoyle is joining the Trump Campaign in a Senior Adviser role,” America First Action said in a statement. “Ms. Guilfoyle was an incredible asset at America First Action, Donald J. Trump’s official super PAC. While it’s a loss for us, it’s a gain for the campaign. Ms. Guilfoyle has been a tireless advocate for the president, an unflinching champion for his policies, and an impassioned spokeswoman for the cause.”