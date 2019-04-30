The number of babies aborted in New York City at or after 21 weeks of pregnancy outnumbered homicide victims in 2015.

According to the most recent abortion data available for 2015 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and published by the New York Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the number of abortions at or after 21 weeks was 1,485 while the number of homicide victims was 352.

A report at CNSNews.com observed the data showed about 0.96 people per day had been victims of “murder and non-negligent manslaughter” in 2015 in New York City, while 4.1 babies at the gestational age of 21 weeks or older were aborted per day.

Given the data, the report calls out the New York Times (NYT) for its reference to abortions at 21 weeks or later as “rare” and “very rare.”

On Sunday, the NYT defended Democrats who have failed to support Born-Alive legislation that would protect babies who survive abortions from infanticide.

The NYT claimed President Donald Trump’s condemnation of Democrats as the party of “late-term abortion” and “infanticide” is “incendiary” and “inaccurate.”

The debate comes in the wake of the enactment of New York’s Reproductive Health Act, which Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law in January, and for which he afterward received a barrage of criticism.

.@LilaGraceRose Responds to NY's “Reproductive Health Act” "Convicted criminals aren’t subjected to the death penalty in NY state, but now children up until the 9th month of pregnancy can be given lethal injections & poisoned to death" Full statement ➡️ https://t.co/LUfKTkSsUP pic.twitter.com/rOUT0V7sJ4 — Live Action (@LiveAction) January 23, 2019

“I am a former altar boy,” Cuomo attempted to defend his decision in the NYT to order the World Trade Center complex illuminated in pink to celebration abortion as a “fundamental right.”

After Cuomo’s reference to his Catholic roots, Catholic Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger of Albany referred to the governor’s legislation as the “Death Star.”

The New York State Right to Life Committee noted the new abortion law defines a “person” as a “human being who has been born and is alive” – meaning unborn babies are not “persons” – and further degrades unborn children by removing criminal penalties for violence against them during a homicide.

Subsequently, Trump said during his State of the Union address that “all children — born and unborn — are made in the holy image of God.”

A Marist poll released at the end of March found an overwhelming majority of New York state residents opposed to abortion later in pregnancy:

#KofC and @maristpoll shows most New Yorkers want more legal protections for the unborn: https://t.co/kdI1VReFNM @crux — Knights of Columbus (@KofC) March 30, 2019

According to the survey, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, 75 percent of New Yorkers oppose abortion after the fifth month of pregnancy, including 69 percent of Democrats, 73 percent of independents, and 89 percent of Republicans.

While most New Yorkers (62 percent) identify as pro-choice as opposed to pro-life (34 percent), the poll found a majority of New Yorkers would actually limit abortion to — at most — the first three months of pregnancy.

“New Yorkers simply do not support laws that allow late-term abortions,” said Carl Anderson, CEO of the Knights of Columbus, in a statement. “It is now clear that these radical policies are being pursued despite opposition by the majority of New Yorkers, and by a majority of those who identify as Democrats, Republicans and independents.”

According to the poll, 63 percent of New Yorkers also say abortion should be “generally illegal” in the last trimester of pregnancy, while 32 percent say it should be “generally legal.” This outcome includes 53 percent of New York Democrats, 65 percent of independents, and 84 percent of Republicans.

In February, a Siena College poll found Cuomo’s approval rating plummeted by eight percentage points in the month following the signing of the Reproductive Health Act into law — from 51 to 43 percent.

According to the poll, the percentage of those who view Cuomo unfavorably climbed from 43 to 50 percent during that period, leaving the governor with his popularity at its lowest point since 2011, when he took office.