The Saturday Night Live star walked out of Stress Factory Comedy Club in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Monday after jokes were made about his famous exes on stage.

“I’m sorry that we had to leave the show before I got to go on. The owner, Vinnie Brand, disrespected me, and did something that I told him not to do,” Pete Davidson said in an Instagram apology to ticket holders. “I can’t perform under those circumstances.”

Davidson reportedly asked Brand not to go on stage beforehand, but the owner still walked out to deliver an allegedly sarcastic request that no one ask the comedian about his love life. In response, Davidson walked.

A Page Six source said Davidson was “disappointed he wasn’t able to perform for the people who bought tickets to see him.” In response, he will perform a free show for anyone who purchased tickets.

Brand himself is claiming innocence. “I love and respect Pete,” he told Page Six. “I’m heartbroken over what he did last night.” He said he was merely setting out the rules for the performance, and that Davidson “never said” he should not.

“In fact, it’s quite the opposite,” Brand told Page Six, remembering a conversation with the security team in which he offered to “go on stage and lay down the law.” He claims “the security team agreed. They said, ‘That’s perfect. Say exactly that.’”

“As Pete was leaving he told me, ‘I hope you learned your lesson,’” Brand said. Brand then reentered the club and offered a refund and a free show to attendees. “This is not a guy I would ever hurt,” Brand said. “I’m really devastated by this.”

Davidson is still sore about the whirlwind romance that led to a highly-publicized engagement to pop star Ariana Grande, broken off soon after its announcement. It was followed soon after by a similarly brief relationship with Kate Beckinsale. For now, he seems to be drowning his sorrows in McDonald’s.