Former Vice President Joe Biden currently leads his closest rival by 14 points, according to a Morning Consult poll released Tuesday.

The national poll of registered voters shows that Biden currently enjoys 36 percent backing, while Sanders only has 22 percent support.

The tracking poll shows a six-point jump in Biden’s support since announcing his run for president, while Sanders dipped two points from the previous week after advocating for criminal felons to have the right to vote.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is in third place with nine percent while Mayor Pete Buttigieg is in fourth with eight percent. Kamala Harris is in fifth place with six percent.

Narrowed to only early primary state voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, or Nevada, Biden enjoys 16 point lead over Sanders.

The latest polling results are based on 15,475 interviews with registered voters, collected from April 22-28 2019.

A new CNN poll shows that 39 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents support Biden, more than 20 points ahead of Sanders.