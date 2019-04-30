Two Dead, Four Wounded in UNC Charlotte Shooting

Two persons were shot to death and four others were wounded in a Tuesday evening shooting on the University of North Carolina Charlotte (UNCC) campus.

UNCC’s Office of Emergency Management described the incident as occurring near Kennedy Hall and warned students to take cover:

NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and https://t.co/LxOefV3rbf — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

KWTC reports that the incident occurred around 5:00 p.m. local time. The Associated Press reports that two of the wounded have life-threatening injuries, and two have injuries that are non-life-threatening.

#BREAKING: MEDIC confirms 2 people killed on #UNCC campus. 4 others injured. pic.twitter.com/Z1sm89CFs2 — Mark Davenport WBTV (@TheDavenReport) April 30, 2019

A suspect has been taken into custody. WSOC identifies him as 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell.

