Watch Live: Acting DHS Sec. Kevin McAleenan Testifies Before Congress

The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security will hold a hearing on the Fiscal Year 2020 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget on Tuesday.

DHS Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan and DHS Acting Under Secretary for Management Chip Fulghum are both set to speak before the subcommittee.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

