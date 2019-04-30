Watch Live: Democrats Hold First Hearing on ‘Medicare for All’

Democrats will hold their first congressional hearing on the single-payer, government-run healthcare proposal known as Medicare for All on Tuesday.

House Democrats will hold a hearing in the powerful Rules Committee on Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Debbie Dingell’s (D-MI) Medicare for All legislation that holds well over 100 co-sponsors.

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), the chairman of the House Rules Committee and co-sponsor of the bill, said in a statement, “It’s a serious proposal that deserves serious consideration on Capitol Hill as we work toward universal coverage.”

The House Rules Committee meeting serves as a particularly notable hearing because neither the Ways and Means nor the Energy and Commerce Committees have held a hearing on the Medicare for All legislation, exemplifying the contrast between moderate and progressive Democrats.

“Health care is a human right, and I’m proud the Rules Committee will be holding this hearing on the Medicare for All Act as this Majority discusses ways to strengthen our health care system for everyone,” Jayapal said in a statement last week.

The progressive Democrats’ hearing arises as a Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) poll found that only 31 percent of Americans said that implementing a Medicare for All healthcare plan amounts to a “top priority.”

The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Related Video: Activists Take to the Streets of D.C. to Demand ‘Medicare for All’