Watch Live: Democrats Hold Hearing on ‘Health Effects’ of Climate Change

Democrats will hold a hearing Tuesday on the “public health effects” of climate change.

The Democrat-controlled House Oversight and Reform Committee noted that the Donald Trump administration has taken numerous steps to “benefit the fossil fuel industry” at the expense of the American people’s health.

These actions include unraveling the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan and lowering the Obama gas mileage standards.

The hearing is set to begin at 2 p.m. Eastern

