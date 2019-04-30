Watch Live: Democrats Hold Hearing on ‘Solving the Climate Crisis’

Democrats will hold a hearing Tuesday on “solving the climate crisis,” drawing down carbon emissions, and building up the American economy.

House Democrats will hold a hearing at the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, a committee specifically created to address “climate change.”

The hearing will serve as the first of several hearings that will focus on adopting climate policy to “dramatically” reduce carbon pollution to net-zero by 2050.

The hearing is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern.

