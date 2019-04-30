Watch Live: Homeland Security Hearing on Trump’s Border Policies

Opponents of President Trump’s United States-Mexico border policies and illegal immigration crackdown efforts are expected to testify before the House Committee on Homeland Security on Tuesday.

Those expected to speak at the hearing include Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela; the Texas Civil Rights Project’s Efrén Olivares; Bishop Mark Seitz of the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, Texas; and Sheriff Mark Napier of the Southwestern Border Sheriff’s Coalition.

The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern.

