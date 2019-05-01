JOIN BREITBART. Click Now.

2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates Support #RedforEd Teachers Who Walked Out of Classes

Thousands gather at the South Carolina Statehouse Wednesday, May 1, 2019, for a rally calling on legislators to provide full funding to address classroom sizes, pay raises and the teacher shortages among other concerns from advocates, in Columbia, S.C. The rally prompted at least seven school districts to close. (AP …
AP Photo/Christina Myers
MICHAEL PATRICK LEAHY

Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates confirmed the partisan political motivations behind the #RedforEd movement with tweets supporting the South Carolina teacher walkouts throughout the day on Wednesday.

Curiously, it seems that none of the candidates tweeted about the associated #RedforEd teacher walkouts in neighboring North Carolina, where crowds in the state capitol at Raleigh were estimated to be at least as large as, and possibly larger than, the 10,000 who turned out in the South Carolina state capitol in Columbia.

As Breitbart News reported, the #RedforEd movement, which claims to be primarily focused on increasing teachers’ pay and classroom funding, is in fact a highly partisan political effort whose purpose is to use the political power of its members to turn purple states blue in the 2020 presidential election:

A well-funded and subversive leftist movement of teachers in the United States threatens to tilt the political balance nationwide in the direction of Democrats across the country as Republicans barely hang on in key states that they need to hold for President Donald Trump to win re-election and for Republicans to have a shot at retaking the House and holding onto their Senate majority.

This teachers union effort, called #RedforEd, has its roots in the very same socialism that President Trump vowed in his 2019 State of the Union address to stop, and it began in its current form in early 2018 in a far-flung corner of the country before spreading nationally. Its stated goals–higher teacher pay and better education conditions–are overshadowed by a more malevolent political agenda: a leftist Democrat uprising designed to flip purple or red states to blue, using the might of a significant part of the education system as its lever.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), on whose 2016 campaign many embedded #RedforEd organizers worked, tweeted out his support of the South Carolina teachers on Wednesday:

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who leads in the national polls but trails Sanders among far-left activists, tweeted his support as well:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) climbed on the #RedforEd bandwagon with this tweet:

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who has struggled to get above one percent in the polls, also weighed in:

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg offered this:

Former Rep. Francis Robert “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX), who has plummeted in the national 2020 Democratic candidate polls recently, tweeted his support for the South Carolina rally:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was among the Democratic presidential candidates who did not offer a tweet about the South Carolina #RedforEd May Day walk out and rally.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.