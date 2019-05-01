2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates Support #RedforEd Teachers Who Walked Out of Classes

Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates confirmed the partisan political motivations behind the #RedforEd movement with tweets supporting the South Carolina teacher walkouts throughout the day on Wednesday.

Curiously, it seems that none of the candidates tweeted about the associated #RedforEd teacher walkouts in neighboring North Carolina, where crowds in the state capitol at Raleigh were estimated to be at least as large as, and possibly larger than, the 10,000 who turned out in the South Carolina state capitol in Columbia.

As Breitbart News reported, the #RedforEd movement, which claims to be primarily focused on increasing teachers’ pay and classroom funding, is in fact a highly partisan political effort whose purpose is to use the political power of its members to turn purple states blue in the 2020 presidential election:

A well-funded and subversive leftist movement of teachers in the United States threatens to tilt the political balance nationwide in the direction of Democrats across the country as Republicans barely hang on in key states that they need to hold for President Donald Trump to win re-election and for Republicans to have a shot at retaking the House and holding onto their Senate majority. This teachers union effort, called #RedforEd, has its roots in the very same socialism that President Trump vowed in his 2019 State of the Union address to stop, and it began in its current form in early 2018 in a far-flung corner of the country before spreading nationally. Its stated goals–higher teacher pay and better education conditions–are overshadowed by a more malevolent political agenda: a leftist Democrat uprising designed to flip purple or red states to blue, using the might of a significant part of the education system as its lever.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), on whose 2016 campaign many embedded #RedforEd organizers worked, tweeted out his support of the South Carolina teachers on Wednesday:

I stand with South Carolina teachers who are walking out for fairer pay, smaller classroom sizes, duty-free break time and full funding of the state’s promises to students. We need to treat educators with respect and dignity. #AllOutMay1 https://t.co/K8RpgUarw9 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 1, 2019

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who leads in the national polls but trails Sanders among far-left activists, tweeted his support as well:

I’m the proud husband of a teacher and know first-hand the impact of their work. Teachers around the country and in South Carolina deserve to earn a living wage and have smaller class sizes so that America can continue to out-educate and lead the world. #AllOutMay1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 1, 2019

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) climbed on the #RedforEd bandwagon with this tweet:

Today, teachers in South Carolina are marching for fair wages and improved working conditions. I stand with them. As president, I will raise the average teacher pay in South Carolina by 19%, reduce teacher turnover, and ensure our teachers are paid their worth. #SCforEd — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 1, 2019

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who has struggled to get above one percent in the polls, also weighed in:

Teachers often have to work two jobs to make ends meet. Classrooms are too big, resources slim. As they march in South Carolina, let’s renew our call for education investment; teachers should be able to do their jobs without the burden of inadequate support & debt. #AllOutMay1 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 1, 2019

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg offered this:

It’s time to honor the teaching profession with the support, compensation, and respect it deserves. We stand with educators in South Carolina and across the country as they rise up to demand better treatment and the freedom to do their job. https://t.co/dIx4dXcrLo — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) May 1, 2019

Former Rep. Francis Robert “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX), who has plummeted in the national 2020 Democratic candidate polls recently, tweeted his support for the South Carolina rally:

I stand with the South Carolina educators who are speaking up, organizing, and marching to the Statehouse today. We must pay our teachers a living wage, get them the resources they need, and fully invest in their classrooms. This can’t wait any longer.https://t.co/XQNmu73sp1 — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 1, 2019

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was among the Democratic presidential candidates who did not offer a tweet about the South Carolina #RedforEd May Day walk out and rally.