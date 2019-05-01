Twenty-one-year-old Riley Howell was shot and killed while allegedly trying to “jump” on the University of North Carolina Charlotte gunman and disarm him.

Breitbart News reported that 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell allegedly opened fire on students Tuesday evening, killing two and wounding four. Howell was one of the two fatalities.

WSOCTV reports that sources indicate “Howell tried to jump on the gunman when he was shot.”

On the morning after the shooting, North Carolina State Rep. Brian Turner (D-116) noted that students were told to “Run, Hide, Fight,” and “Riley chose to fight and was fatally shot while attempting to physically confront and stop the shooter. This selfless act would have delayed the shooter giving police more time to respond and prevented further deaths.”

Howell’s family said, “He always was able to put others before himself and never hesitated to help anyone who needed it. He was friends with anyone and everyone — a big, muscular guy with a huge heart.”

