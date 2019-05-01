President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released about 8,200 border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the United States in the past week, federal data confirms.

The latest Catch and Release totals obtained by Breitbart News reveal that between April 23 and April 29, about 8,200 border crossers and illegal aliens have been released into the country with only a promise to return months, and sometimes years, later for their immigration hearings.

The Catch and Release process often entails federal immigration officials busing border crossers into nearby border cities and dropping them off with the hope that they show up for their immigration and asylum hearings. The overwhelming majority of border crossers and illegal aliens are never deported from the country once they are released into the U.S.

Today, there are anywhere between 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living across the country — the majority of which are concentrated in states like California, New York, Florida, Texas, and Illinois.

Over the past seven days, 8,200 border crossers and illegal aliens have been released into San Diego, California; El Paso, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona; and San Antonio, Texas. This dictates that about 1,200 border crossers and illegal aliens are being released into the U.S. every day.

In just a week, Phoenix has had to absorb about 1,000 border crossers and illegal aliens. Likewise, El Paso has been forced to absorb about 3,700 border crossers and illegal aliens over the last seven days, while San Antonio has had to absorb 2,950 border crossers and illegal aliens in the same time period.

Since December 21, 2018, the Trump administration has released 161,200 border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the U.S. — the majority have been dropped off in San Antonio, where 65,150 have been released, and El Paso, where 53,000 have been released.

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has exclusively detailed at Breitbart News three executive actions that Trump administration and DHS officials could take to immediately end catch and release — including creating additional detention space where immigration court hearings can be quickly heard. Kobach has also warned that wage hikes for America’s blue collar and working class will not continue if illegal immigration levels keep soaring.

At DHS’s current rate, about 40,300 border crossers and illegal aliens are released into the interior of the U.S. every month and more than 10,000 are being released every week.

By the end of the year, DHS will have released more than 480,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities should Catch and Release continue — in addition to the projected half a million illegal aliens who will successfully cross the U.S.-Mexico border this year, undetected by federal officials.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.