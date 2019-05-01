Donald Trump: ‘Terrorism Against People of All Faiths Must End’

President Donald Trump denounced terrorist attacks against people of faith on Wednesday, citing recent attacks on Jews, Christians, and Muslims.

“We mourn for the Christians murdered in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday and grieve for the Muslims murdered at their mosques in New Zealand,” Trump said. “Here at home, we also remember the three historically black churches burned recently in Louisiana and the horrific shooting last year at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.”

Trump also mourned the loss of Lori Kaye, who was killed Saturday during a shooting at the Chabad of Poway.

Trump made his remarks at a dinner celebrating the National Day of Prayer on Thursday for prominent religious leaders — Christians, Muslims, Jews, Sikhs, and Hindus.

“Violence and terrorism against people of all faiths must end and it must end now,” he said, as the audience applauded.

The president will host an event celebrating the National Day of Prayer in the Rose Garden on Thursday.