An illegal alien convict who had been previously granted refugee status by the federal government and was supposed to be deported has now been charged with murdering, execution-style, a Miami, Florida, father of one.

Illegal alien 29-year-old David Panequeusper has been charged with murdering 31-year-old Leandro Lopez this month after surveillance cameras captured the alleged killing in March, depicting an armed Panequeusper shooting Lopez to death.

***WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO***

Panequeusper, Breitbart News confirmed, first arrived in the U.S. in June 2001 from Cuba and was given parole to remain in the country. Years later, in 2004, Panequeusper was granted refugee status by the federal government despite his alleged associations to the violent Sur-13 Gang, which has ties to the Mexican mafia.

In 2007, Panequeusper was convicted of attempted murder and armed robbery and sentenced to ten years in prison, Breitbart News confirmed. The 2007 attempted murder involved a 17-year-old Panequeusper nearly stabbing a man to death outside of a restaurant. After the attack, Panequeusper attempted to cash the victim’s checks.

While in prison, Panequeusper — known as “Psycho” on the streets of Miami — attacked guards and was subsequently charged for the attack.

After being released from prison, Panequeusper was ordered deported from the U.S. back to Cuba. Due to Cuba’s non-cooperation with U.S. immigration officials, the illegal alien was never deported and continued living in Miami, unsupervised.

Panequeusper worked illegally as an electrician in the Miami metro area and told police his goals centered around making money and chasing women.

As the Miami Herald reported, Panequeusper has pleaded not guilty in court this week. Law enforcement officials told local media they are still unsure as to the motive behind the alleged murder.

In his interview with police, the illegal alien joked that federal immigration officials could not deport him to Cuba.

“Where are they going to send me? Cuba doesn’t want me,” Panequeusper said. “They don’t want me here. They don’t want me there.”

The illegal alien’s alleged victim, Lopez, had recently become a father and owned a tattoo shop. Police said the two had known one another from prison.

“It is seen clearly how he does it cold-bloodedly,” a family friend of Lopez’s told NBC 6. “Only a person with a heart of ice can do something like that. It’s not normal. You can’t just kill someone.”

There are nearly 40,000 Cuban illegal aliens with criminal records or pending criminal charges currently living in the U.S. who have been ordered deported. Likewise, there are 1.7 million Central American and Mexican illegal aliens living across the country who have been ordered deported. The vast majority of the 11 to 22 million illegal aliens in the U.S. are never deported once they resettled in the country.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.