Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) shut down Sen. Mazie Hirono’s (D-HI) line of questioning Wednesday against Attorney General William Barr, saying that she “slandered” Barr “from top to bottom.”

During Barr’s testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding special counsel Robert Mueller’s report which concluded that President Donald Trump did not collude with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election and that he did not obstruct justice by firing former FBI director Robert Mueller.

During her questioning of Barr, Hirono said that he joins Kellyanne Conway and Rudy Giuliani as people who have “sacrificed their once decent reputation for the grifter and liar that sits in the Oval Office.”

Hirono added, “You know the difference, but you’ve chosen to be the president’s lawyer and side with him over the interests of the American people.”

The Hawaii Democrat continued, “You called a press conference to once again clear Donald Trump” and that Barr “used every advantage of your office to create the impression that the president was cleared of misconduct.”

“You lied to Congress,” Hirono said. “You knew you lied. And now, we know.”

Hirono then noted that she voted against Barr’s confirmation and then called on him to resign, saying, “You have betrayed that trust. America deserves better. You should resign. I have some questions for you.”

Sen. Hirono then proceeded to ask Barr a series of questions, including whether he believes it remains ok for a president to ask someone to lie.

During Hirono’s questioning of Barr, Graham interrupted the Hawaii Democrat, saying, “Not really to this line of questioning. Listen, you’ve slandered this man.”

“You slandered this man from top to bottom, so, if you want more of this, you’re not going to get it, if you want to ask questions, you can,” Graham charged.