JOIN BREITBART. Click Now.

Ortiz: AOC Documentary on Netflix Relies on Capitalism to Spread Socialism — Oh, the Irony!

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 07: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) (C) during a news conference in front of the U.S. Capitol February 7, 2019 in Washington, DC. Sen. Markey and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez held a news conference to unveil their Green New Deal resolution. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images
BREITBART NEWS

Alfredo Ortiz of Job Creators Network writes at Fox News about the irony that the socialism espoused by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being commercially promoted and heralded by the supremely capitalist enterprise of Netflix:

As an economic system, socialism has an unmatched record of human misery. Yet as a product sold in capitalist America, socialism is a raging success.

Witness Wednesday’s Netflix release of Knock Down the House, a film that features a glowing portrait of socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her socialist ideas.

Netflix paid a record $10 million for the rights to this documentary. It’s executive produced by Regina Scully, whose hedge fund manager husband John owns a $400,000 model train set in their East Hampton summer mansion that boasts a 2,200 square foot basement.

Read the rest of the article here.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.