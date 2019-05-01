Alfredo Ortiz of Job Creators Network writes at Fox News about the irony that the socialism espoused by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being commercially promoted and heralded by the supremely capitalist enterprise of Netflix:
As an economic system, socialism has an unmatched record of human misery. Yet as a product sold in capitalist America, socialism is a raging success.
Witness Wednesday’s Netflix release of Knock Down the House, a film that features a glowing portrait of socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her socialist ideas.
Netflix paid a record $10 million for the rights to this documentary. It’s executive produced by Regina Scully, whose hedge fund manager husband John owns a $400,000 model train set in their East Hampton summer mansion that boasts a 2,200 square foot basement.
