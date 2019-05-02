In response to criticism from Donald Trump Jr. over his shocking abortion comments, Alabama State Rep. John Rogers said Thursday Trump Jr. is “proof that mothers ought to have the right to have an abortion” and claimed, “He is evidently retarded or crazy.”

“That’s an honor that Donald Trump Jr. did that,” Rogers said in response to Jr.’s criticism during an interview with WVTM 13. “Thank God, right on. That lets me know I’m right, ’cause I don’t know nothing he’s been right on since he been here.”

Rogers added, “That proves I’m right to make a scene about abortion, him being born — that’s proof right there. That’s a very, very good defense I have for abortion right there… him. Look at him. His mother should have aborted him [before] he was born. He wouldn’t have made that stupid statement, right?”

Earlier this week, while debating a bill that would ban most abortions in the state of Alabama, Rogers said, “Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later.”

Rogers’ remarks have drawn immense criticism on social media, including from Donald Trump Jr., who responded to Rogers’ remarks and called them “stomach curling.”

This is stomach curling and makes Ralph Northam look like a moderate on abortion. Every Democrat running for President needs to be asked where they stand on this. The extreme turn we've seen from Dems on abortion recently is truly sickening. https://t.co/KchZfqvQMK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 1, 2019