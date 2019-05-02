Democrat Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama said Thursday he was “absolutely appalled” by State Rep. John Rogers’ comments on abortion, describing them as “outrageous.”

Jones’s office sent Breitbart News the senator’s reaction given during a conference call with Alabama media.

Jones said about Rogers’ remarks that “some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later”:

I thought it was outrageous. I was absolutely appalled. I didn’t see that until this morning. I have known Representative Rogers for a long, long time. I think he owes an apology to the people of the state. I think he owes an apology to members of the legislature. That is one of the problems with discussing these types of issues, people get emotional and people tend not to respect each other’s opinions as much, and you end up with comments like this. It is very, very unfortunate and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

Rogers said during debate in the Alabama House of Representatives over a bill that would ban most abortions in the state that women have a right to choose abortion.

“Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later,” he said. “You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later.”

On Tuesday, the Alabama State House overwhelmingly approved the Human Life Protection Act, HB 314, which would make abortion a Class A felony and attempted abortion a Class C felony. The only exceptions are in cases in which “abortion is necessary in order to prevent a serious health risk to the unborn child’s mother.”

Lawmakers in the House voted, 74–3, to approve the legislation after most Democrats walked out of the chamber, refusing to vote.