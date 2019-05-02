President Donald Trump shared promises of the Bible in the Rose Garden on Thursday as he joked with Vice President Mike Pence about “witch hunts” and getting through them with God.

“As God promises in the Bible, those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on the wings like eagles. They will run, not grow weary, and they will walk and not be faint,” President Trump told faith leaders gathered in the White House Rose Garden for the National Day of Prayer service Thursday.

“And that’s something [Vice President] Mike [Pence] and I think about all the time,” he said, looking at the vice president, who was seated in the front row. “Right, Mike?” The crowd laughed in response.

“On this prayer day … what do you think, Mike? I think so,” the president continued to more laughs from the crowd. “Hey, we deserve it, man.”

“People say, ‘How do you get through that whole stuff? How do you go through those witch hunts and everything else?’” he said to more laughs from the faith leaders. He then said in a serious tone, “And you know what we do, Mike. We just do it, right? And we think about God.”

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook.