A plurality of American likely minority voters says the U.S. legal immigration system makes it “too easy” for foreign nationals to claim asylum.

The latest Rasmussen Reports poll finds that nearly four-in-ten black Americans, a plurality, agree that it is too easy for foreign nationals to claim asylum in the U.S. after they arrive at the nation’s southern border.

Likewise, more than four-in-ten voters — or about 41 percent — who identify with another minority group, including Asian Americans and Hispanic Americans, said foreign nationals have it too easy when claiming asylum. Less than 25 percent of non-black American minority groups said it is “too hard” for foreign nationals to make asylum claims in the U.S.

In total, a plurality of about 47 percent of American likely voters said the legal immigration system makes it too easy for foreign nationals to claim asylum — this includes 53 percent of American men, 42 percent of American women, and 54 percent of likely voters aged 40 to 64-years-old.

Among Republican voters, more than seven-in-ten said the U.S. has made it too easy for foreign nationals to claim asylum, as well as about three-in-ten Democrats. Only about 36 percent of Democrat voters said the current asylum system should be made easier for foreign nationals.

President Trump has called on Congress for years now to change the nation’s asylum laws. For the first two years of his presiden, when Republicans held majorities in the House and Senate, GOP leadership failed to make any reforms to the U.S. legal immigration system, aiding the current crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, where tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens inundate the border every month to claim asylum.

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, an immigration law expert, has detailed in Breitbart News how the Trump administration can unilaterally reform the U.S. asylum system to prevent mass fraud and speed up the process of deportation for fraudulent asylum seekers.

“U.S. policy has created huge incentives to break the law and join the caravans,” Kobach wrote in his latest column. “The alien who breaks the law is treated far better than the alien who follows the law. Why DHS has continued the Obama policy of granting parole to asylum applicants is anybody’s guess. But the consequences are playing out dramatically in the current crisis.”

Less than ten percent of all asylum claims made by foreign nationals end up being legitimate, as Breitbart News has reported. In nearly 50 percent of asylum cases, Central Americans never return for their asylum hearings and instead end up living illegally in the interior of the U.S. At current illegal immigration levels, the U.S. is on track to admit about one to 1.5 million illegal aliens into the country this year.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.