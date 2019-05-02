U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, a Republican from Alabama, described as “horrific” the comments of state Rep. John Rogers about abortion during debate in the Alabama House of Representatives.

Bradley, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, said Rogers’ statement that “some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later,” is “one of the most horrific statements I’ve ever heard from an elected official.”

“[I]t follows the previous disgusting comments from Governor Northam in Virginia,” Bradley added, continuing:

The American people must put our foot down and say enough is enough. Every single life is precious and worth fighting for. I’m disappointed Alabama has a Senator in Doug Jones who is unabashedly pro-abortion and refuses to stand up to this type of extremism from members of his own party. Alabama deserves a 100% pro-life voice representing us in the Senate.

Alabama State Rep. John Rogers (D) on abortion: “Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later. You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later” pic.twitter.com/dxPg6X759h — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 1, 2019

Rogers, who opposes the bill passed by the Alabama House of Representatives that would ban most abortions, said:

Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later. You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later.

According to Yellow Hammer, Rogers added: “I may bring a bill to force all men to have vasectomies. That would end this whole debate. There would be no more abortions and eventually no more voters.”

A Democrat politician literally talks about killing “unwanted,” “retarded,” and “half deformed” babies and far-left publications like The Hill frame their report on it as “conservatives pounce” pic.twitter.com/gv9vffY6Xs — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 2, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about Rogers’ comments, “This is stomach curling and makes Ralph Northam look like a moderate on abortion.”

This is stomach curling and makes Ralph Northam look like a moderate on abortion. Every Democrat running for President needs to be asked where they stand on this. The extreme turn we've seen from Dems on abortion recently is truly sickening. https://t.co/KchZfqvQMK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 1, 2019

“Every Democrat running for President needs to be asked where they stand on this,” he continued. “The extreme turn we’ve seen from Dems on abortion recently is truly sickening.”

Lawmakers in the Alabama House voted, 74-3, to approve the legislation after most Democrats walked out of the chamber, refusing to vote.