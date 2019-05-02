Rep. Lieu: ‘Attorney General Barr Is One of the Most Dangerous Men in Washington D.C.’

Thursday House Democrats held a press conference after Attorney General William Barr did not appear at a hearing before the Democratic-controlled House Judiciary committee.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said: “Attorney General Barr is one of the most dangerous men in Washington D.C. for three reasons.”

He continued, “First, he intentionally mischaracterized the Mueller report, he was then told by Robert Mueller that he mischaracterized the Mueller report and instead he continues to mislead the American people. Second, today he ignored the oversight responsibilities of Congress and lawfully issued subpoenas. Third, right now he is suing to eliminate your healthcare coverage. Let’s not forget light now he is suing in court to eliminate preexisting conditions healthcare coverage and taking health care coverage away from millions of Americans. We in Congress will reign him in. We will hold him accountable.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN