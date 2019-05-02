Steve Cohen: ‘Chicken Barr Should Have Shown Up Today’

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) held up a statue of a chicken on Thursday and said that “chicken” Attorney General William Barr “should have shown up” for the House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Cohen spoke to the press Thursday morning after Attorney General Barr said he would not attend Thursday’s committee hearing on the Mueller report after the Democrats wanted the committee staff to question Barr. Democrats also wanted to enter a closed session for the hearing to discuss redacted materials to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which concluded that there was no Russia collusion or obstruction of justice.

Barr also said he would comply with House Judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler’s (D-NY) subpoena for the unredacted Mueller report and underlying documents surrounding the report.

Cohen held up a sign of a chicken statue to suggest that the attorney general was too scared to attend the hearing. Rep. Cohen also appeared next to Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), another notable anti-Trump Democrat who has pushed the narrative that Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen said, “I’ve been a student of government all my life; I watched the Watergate hearings from the beginning to the end. This smacks so much of Watergate.”

Rep. Cohen also said:

Chicken Barr should have shown up today and answered questions. He was afraid of Barry Burke, he was afraid of Norm Eisen, an attorney general who was picked for his legal acumen, and his abilities would not be fearful of other attorneys watching him for 30 minutes. This man was picked to be Rick Cohn, Donald Trump’s fixer.

During the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing Thursday, Cohen brought the rubber chicken and a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC):

“The Black Sox look clean compared to this team. It’s a sad day in America,” Cohen added.