Global Christian ministry Focus on the Family will use 4D ultrasound technology Saturday to broadcast images of an unborn child in the womb in the middle of Times Square in New York City.

On May 4, 2019, 4D ultrasound footage will enable people in Times Square to #SeeLifeClearly and to consider the undeniable scientific evidence that a baby in the womb is fully human, fully alive and fully worthy of protection. #AlivefromNewYork https://t.co/mzG9A816QQ — Focus on the Family (@FocusFamily) April 22, 2019

Focus on the Family says its “Alive from New York” event will “push back against the darkness and make a public declaration for life”:

Our nation is at a critical moment. The sanctity of life is currently under siege across the country, with elected leaders pushing for unrestricted abortion up to the moment of birth. Some politicians have even suggested that infanticide is a viable option for babies who survive the procedure. These developments grieve God’s heart, and they grieve the heart of every American who affirms the value and dignity of human life.

The ultrasound footage will be projected in Times Square, the hub of New York City.

“Through these powerful images, as well as live music, inspirational speeches and stories from abortion survivors, we will unite as one voice and proclaim that life in the womb is sacred and worthy of protection,” the ministry says.

“[O]ur prayer is that they will see this truth for themselves,” the group adds. “Our 4D ultrasound footage will enable those passing by to #SeeLifeClearly and to consider the undeniable scientific evidence that a baby in the womb is fully human, fully alive and fully worthy of protection.”

RT if you believe she is a human.#AliveFromNewYork pic.twitter.com/WScnWnczHD — Focus on the Family (@FocusFamily) May 3, 2019

Pro-life NFL star Benjamin Watson will be among those celebrating the event:

Safe travels to everyone heading to Times Square this weekend. See you there. https://t.co/5fDoT29l5v — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) May 1, 2019

March for Life president Jeanne Mancini is joining in the effort:

So honored to be working with ⁦@FocusFamily⁩ ⁦@DalyFocus⁩ on #alivefromny. Running through some last minute details today! pic.twitter.com/cF9IN5aIZk — Jeanne F. Mancini (@jeannemfl) May 2, 2019

“Our nation, and our society, is at a crossroads,” Focus on the Family states. “We can no longer sit on the sidelines. Now is the moment to unite with one voice to proclaim the sanctity of life. The truth will be visible to all in Times Square – at The Crossroads of the World.”