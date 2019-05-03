The two frontrunners for the Democrat 2020 presidential nomination disagree on one major foreign policy matter: Communist China and its trade protocol with the United States.

Former Vice President Joe Biden downplayed the second-largest economy on the planet, saying “they’re not bad folks, folks.”

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man,” Biden said on the campaign trail in Iowa.

“They can’t even figure out how to deal with the fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the east, I mean in the west,” Biden said.

”They can’t figure out how they’re going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system,’ Biden said. “I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what, they’re not, they’re not competition for us.”

But Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), in contrast, has long been a critic of China’s trade practices and its cost to American workers.

Since the China trade deal I voted against, America has lost over 3 million manufacturing jobs. It’s wrong to pretend that China isn’t one of our major economic competitors. When we are in the White House we will win that competition by fixing our trade policies. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 2, 2019

“Since the China trade deal I voted against, America has lost over 3 million manufacturing jobs,” Sanders tweeted. ”It’s wrong to pretend that China isn’t one of our major economic competitors.”

“When we are in the White House we will win that competition by fixing our trade policies,” Sanders’ tweet said.

CNN reported that President Donald Trump’s trade policies are working in America’s favor without giving Trump credit and calling it a “trade war.”

“The U.S. and China have been locked in a trade war since President Donald Trump slapped tariffs last year on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods over China’s theft of US intellectual property,” CNN reported. “According to the US Trade Representative, Chinese theft of US intellectual property costs $225 billion and $600 billion annually. The two countries are engaged in high-level talks to cut a deal.”

