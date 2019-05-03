Donald Trump: Putin Said Russia Investigation ‘Started Off a Mountain, Ended Up a Mouse’

President Donald Trump refvealed details of a conversation he had with Vladimir Putin on Friday, noting that the Russian president spoke lightly about the conclusion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“He actually sort of smiled when he said something to the effect that it started off as a mountain and ended up as a mouse,” Trump said. “But he knew that because he knew there was no collusion whatsoever. So we had a good conversation about many different things.”

The president spoke about the conversation during a meeting at the White House with Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in the Oval Office

When asked by reporters if he told Putin not to meddle with the United States elections in the future, Trump said they did not discuss it.

He also revealed that they spoke about the future of Venezuela.

“He’s not looking at all to get involved with Venezuela other than he’d like to see something positive for Venezuela, I feel the same way,” Trump said, pointing to the humanitarian crisis in the region.

He said that he and Putin discussed trade matters with Russia and a new nuclear treaty that might include China.

Trump said that he spoke with Putin for about an hour and had a generally positive conversation.

“Getting along with Russia and China, getting along with all of them is a very good thing,” Trump said. “We want to have good relationships with every country.”