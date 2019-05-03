Donald Trump: Spying on My Campaign ‘Bigger than Watergate’

President Donald Trump praised a New York Times article on Friday that detailed the FBI’s spying on his 2016 campaign.

“That’s a big story. That’s a story that’s bigger than Watergate, as far as I’m concerned,” Trump said, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office during a visit with Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini.

Trump said he was pleased to see the story on the front page of the Times.

He reminded reporters that he had been totally transparent during the entire “Russia hoax” investigation.

“There’s been no president in history that’s given what I’ve given,” he boasted, noting that Mueller even interviewed White House counsel Don McGahn for 30 hours.

“I was totally transparent because I did nothing wrong. It turned out I did nothing wrong,” Trump said.

“Think of it: $35 million they spent, they wasted, over a period of two years — no collusion, no obstruction,” he said.

The president also praised the article on Twitter on Friday.

“Finally, Mainstream Media is getting involved – too ‘hot’ to avoid,” Trump wrote. “Pulitzer Prize anyone? The New York Times, on front page (finally)”: